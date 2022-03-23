Cresco Labs reports Q4 results

Mar. 23, 2022 6:49 AM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cresco Labs press release (OTCQX:CRLBF): Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $57 million, or 26% of revenue, an increase of 90% year-over-year
  • Revenue of $217.79M (+34.2% Y/Y) misses by $16.75M.
  • Same-store-sales increased 28% year-over-year, 1% sequentially.
  • Cash flow from operations of $38 million.
  • "We ended the year with 46 retail stores, more than double where we were at the end of last year. The Cresco Labs family expanded from approximately 2,300 employees to approximately 3,500, as we grew both organically and integrated five acquisitions," said Charles Bachtell, Co-Founder and CEO of Cresco Labs.
