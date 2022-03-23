Cresco Labs to acquire Columbia Care for nearly $2 billion

  • U.S. multi-state operator, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has agreed to acquire its local rival, Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) in a transaction valued at nearly $2 billion including debt, the companies announced Wednesday.
  • Per the terms of the definitive arrangement agreement, the investors of Columbia Care will receive 0.5579 of a subordinate voting share of Cresco (CRLBF) for each Columbia Care (CCHWF) share they hold.
  • Based on the last closing price of Cresco Labs Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the total consideration enterprise value of the deal is about $2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022.
  • This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
