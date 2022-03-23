GameStop stock jumps as Ryan Cohen buys more 100K shares, increases active stake to 11.9%
Mar. 23, 2022 7:01 AM ETGMEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GameStop (GME) shares surging after company's Chairman and Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen disclosed that he purchased shares worth more than $10M.
- As per SEC filing, investment firm RC Ventures purchased 100,000 shares on Tuesday at prices ranging from $96.81 to $108.82.
- In a separate filing, he disclosed that RC Ventures owns a total 9.1M shares purchased for ~$86.1M, excluding brokerage commissions.
- This brings his total ownership to 11.9% vs. prior stake of ~11.8%.
- Shares up 12% premarket.
- The meme stock jumped more than 30% in a day and around 47% over 5 days.
- Read the most recent analysis on stock here.