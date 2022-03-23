GameStop stock jumps as Ryan Cohen buys more 100K shares, increases active stake to 11.9%

Mar. 23, 2022 7:01 AM ETGMEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Stock Of Video Game Retailer Gamestop Skyrocketing, Due To Reddit Message Board Traders

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

  • GameStop (GME) shares surging after company's Chairman and Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen disclosed that he purchased shares worth more than $10M.
  • As per SEC filing, investment firm RC Ventures purchased 100,000 shares on Tuesday at prices ranging from $96.81 to $108.82.
  • In a separate filing, he disclosed that RC Ventures owns a total 9.1M shares purchased for ~$86.1M, excluding brokerage commissions.
  • This brings his total ownership to 11.9% vs. prior stake of ~11.8%.
  • Shares up 12% premarket.
  • The meme stock jumped more than 30% in a day and around 47% over 5 days.
  • Read the most recent analysis on stock here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.