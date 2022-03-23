Mortgage applications report a wider drop from prior week amid expanding mortgage rates
Mar. 23, 2022 7:03 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -8.1% vs. -1.2% prior
- Purchase Index: -14% vs. 1%
- Refinance Index: -2% vs. -3%
- 30-year mortgage rate at 4.5% vs. 4.27%, biggest weekly increase since March 2020.
- “The jump in rates comes as markets moved to price in a much faster pace of rate hikes, as well as expectations of fewer MBS purchases from the Federal Reserve,” Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting for the MBA, said in a statement as Housing Wire cited.
- Refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 44.8% of total applications last week, from 44.8% the previous week; adjustable-rate mortgage share of the activity increased from 5.6% to 6.4% of total applications.
- The FHA share of total applications went from 8.7% to 8.8%, and the share of VA applications decreased from 10.5% to 9.8%.