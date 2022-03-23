Pfizer's etrasimod helps improve remission in ulcerative colitis patients in phase 3 trial

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said a late stage study of its medicine etrasimod met the main goal of improving clinical remission at week 12 in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • The phase 3 trial, dubbed ELEVATE 12, enrolled 354 patients with UC who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or JAK therapy.
  • The company said patients receiving etrasimod achieved statistically significant improvements in the main goal of clinical remission at week 12 as compared with patients on placebo.
  • Pfizer added that statistically significant improvements were achieved in all key secondary objectives in the trial.
  • The safety profile of the drug was was consistent with previous phase 2 studies.
  • The company said these data along with results from ELEVATE 52 — which will be available by the end of Q1 — are expected to be used for planned future regulatory filings.
  • UC is an inflammatory bowel disease which causes inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract.
