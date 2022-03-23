Poshmark price targets are clipped by analysts after soft revenue guidance

Mar. 23, 2022 7:05 AM ETPoshmark, Inc. (POSH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock market trading graph. Trading trends and economic development.

LeArchitecto/iStock via Getty Images

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) saw a round of price target cuts on Wall Street after the online retailer set Q1 revenue guidance below the consensus expectation of analysts and warned on a volatile environment.

Firms that dropped their PTs included Stifel ($19 from $23), Guggenheim (to $13 from $22) and Morgan Stanley (to $18 from $20).

"A 4Q beat, overshadowed by a weaker than feared 1Q: After several in-line quarters, and a miss-and-lower last quarter, POSH remains squarely in the penalty box as it has been unable to deliver a clean 'beat and raise' quarter since its IPO just over a year ago," noted Morgan Stanley anayst Lauren Schenk.

"When combined with increasing investment on R&D and G&A, POSH is clearly investing to reaccelerate growth… but it's unclear exactly when that could come. We believe POSH remains a show-me story with limited catalysts," warned Schenk.

Shares of Poshmark (POSH) fell 7.45% in premarket trading to $12.80. The 52-week trading range is $10.65 to $52.39.

Dig into the Poshmark earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.