Poshmark price targets are clipped by analysts after soft revenue guidance

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) saw a round of price target cuts on Wall Street after the online retailer set Q1 revenue guidance below the consensus expectation of analysts and warned on a volatile environment.

Firms that dropped their PTs included Stifel ($19 from $23), Guggenheim (to $13 from $22) and Morgan Stanley (to $18 from $20).

"A 4Q beat, overshadowed by a weaker than feared 1Q: After several in-line quarters, and a miss-and-lower last quarter, POSH remains squarely in the penalty box as it has been unable to deliver a clean 'beat and raise' quarter since its IPO just over a year ago," noted Morgan Stanley anayst Lauren Schenk.

"When combined with increasing investment on R&D and G&A, POSH is clearly investing to reaccelerate growth… but it's unclear exactly when that could come. We believe POSH remains a show-me story with limited catalysts," warned Schenk.

Shares of Poshmark (POSH) fell 7.45% in premarket trading to $12.80. The 52-week trading range is $10.65 to $52.39.

