Hyzon Motors GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05, revenue of $5.09M misses by $23.26M
Mar. 23, 2022 7:05 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hyzon Motors press release (NASDAQ:HYZN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $5.09M misses by $23.26M.
- The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of -$36.7M for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $445.1 million in cash and had approximately 247.8 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.
- 2022 Business Outlook: "Expect to deliver 300-400 vehicles with deliveries heavily weighted towards the back half of the year as the industry navigates supply chain challenges and global uncertainties;
- Expect to commence assembling vehicles using our flagship, made in the USA, high power-density fuel cells during the second half of 2022;
- In North America, we expect to have 10-15 Hyzon fuel cell demonstration trucks deployed to multiple trial customers by year end;
- In Europe, Australia, and China, expect to ramp up deliveries and streamline assembly processes to meet increasing demand."