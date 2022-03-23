First Watch Restaurant GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $162.6M beats by $1.55M

  • First Watch Restaurant press release (NASDAQ:FWRG): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $162.6M (+48.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.55M.

  • Outlook Fiscal Year 2022

  • The Company provides the following outlook for 2022: Same-restaurant sales growth in the high-single digits with continued positive traffic. Total revenue growth in excess of 15.0% relative to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $67.0 million to $71.0 million. New restaurant openings of 30 to 35 company-owned restaurants and 8 to 13 franchise-owned restaurants. Capital expenditures in the range of $60.0 million to $70.0 million invested primarily in new restaurant projects, planned remodels and new in-restaurant technology

