Wingstop is named a top restaurant stock at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is on watch after Wedbush Securities added the restaurant stock to its Best Ideas list on its view that it is set up to be a sector outperformer.

"We continue to believe upside to 2022 SSS growth expectations exists (including check pointing to Q1 upside), and view WING as relatively well-positioned in both recessionary and expansionary environments due to its historical outperformance, its relative value positioning, and the uptick in the national ad fund this year," noted analyst Nick Setyan.

Setyan observed that Wingstop (WING) is still attractive on a valuation basis because the special dividend distorts the premium in comparison to other restaurant stocks.

Wedbush assigned a price target of $165 to Wingstop (WING). Shares of WING have traded between $110.54 and $187.35 over the last 52 weeks.

Shares of Wingstop (WING) rose 0.81% premarket to $114.97.

