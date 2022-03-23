The Joint acquires 4 franchised clinics in New Jersey

Mar. 23, 2022 7:19 AM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Mid adult male chiropractor treating a female patient

tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) said it acquired the regional developer territory of Northern New Jersey, representing four franchised clinics and the opportunity for additional corporate clinics for $250K on March 17.
  • "This purchase expands our platform to accelerate growth as we execute our long-standing strategy to open greenfield clinics within clusters. We continue to broaden brand recognition and drive toward our goal of 1,000 clinics opened by the end of 2023 and even more in the long term," said The Joint President and CEO Peter Holt.
  • The Joint noted that on March 17, company-owned or managed portfolio reached 99 clinics, having opened three greenfield clinics since Dec. 31, 2021.
