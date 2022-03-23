Lindsay enters into strategic partnership with Blyncsy
Mar. 23, 2022 7:19 AM ETLindsay Corporation (LNN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announced a strategic partnership with and minority investment in Blyncsy, an emerging leader in the utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning for connected roadways.
- The partnership will integrate Blyncsy's Payver technology into Lindsay's RoadConnect remote roadside asset management platform.
- RoadConnect offers Departments of Transportation a single-source solution for monitoring and maintaining a virtually unlimited number of roadside assets including crash cushions, guardrails and utility poles.
- This strategic partnership will also support creation of exclusive features that will continue to differentiate RoadConnect over the long term in this emerging market.