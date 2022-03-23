Hackers associated with Russian internet addresses have been scanning the networks of five U.S. energy companies ahead of possible cyber attacks, the FBI said in a March 18 advisory to U.S. businesses, CBS reports.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, FENY, FCG, IXC, XES

The FBI issued the bulletin days before President Biden announced Monday that "evolving intelligence" suggests Russia is exploring options for potential cyberattacks targeting U.S. organizations.

At least 18 U.S. companies in other sectors, such as defense and financial services. also were subjected to the scanning, the FBI said in its advisory.

The Russia-based IP addresses are "believed to be associated with cyber actors who previously conducted destructive cyber activity against foreign critical infrastructure," the FBI said.

President Biden today begins a four-day trip to Europe in an effort to fortify the Western alliance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.