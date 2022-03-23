RealReal is called attractive by Needham for patient investors

Needham reiterated a Buy rating on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) after the online retailer highlighted at an Investor Day event that its sees more than $1.5B in sales by 2025 and more than $100M in EBITDA.

Analyst Anna Andeeva: For patient investors, we think REAL's current valuation at 1x EV/Sales on our 2022 estimate, minimal net debt on the balance sheet (no need for additional financing), and low capex needs provide some downside support. Proprietary authentication and 10 years of data represent a moat, in our view, while category diversification makes REAL unique in this still-nascent luxury resale space (only 2% share of the $200B TAM). Also, M&A activity (Vestiaire Collective buying Tradesy last week) is a positive for the space."

Anddeeva thinks REAL's dynamic pricing model that incorporates market demand will help it use modest price increases on the way to the 30% revenue growth target.

Needham assigned a price target of $25.00 to REAL to rep more than 200% upside for shares. Shares have traded in a range of $5.78 to $25.91 over the last 52 weeks. REAL fell 4.59% premarket to $7.90 in premarket action on Wednesday.

RealReal was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.