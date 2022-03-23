Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock is rising 2.2% in premarket trading after the insurance firm said it will offer to buy back EUR 375M ($413M) of debt and EUR 300M ($330M) of shares after it completed the sale of its Hungarian businesses for gross proceeds of EUR 620M.

The sale of the Hungarian businesses completes the company's exit from Central and Eastern Europe. "Today's announcement marks an important step in the transformation of Aegon (AEG) as we narrow our strategic focus to select core and growth markets, and further strengthen our balance sheet," said CEO Lard Friese.

The sale of the businesses to Vienna Insurance Group AG will boost Aegon's (AEG) cash capital at holding, which was EUR 1.3B at the end of 2021, above its stated operating range of EUR 0.5B-EUR 1.5B.

After Aegon (AEG) completes the debt tender offer for six subordinated bonds, the company will have lowered its gross financial leverage to EUR 5.0B-EUR 5.5B, a target it set to reach by 2023.

The stock buyback will be accomplished in three tranches of EUR 100M each. It's expected to start on April 1, 2023 and is expected to be completed on or before June 30, 2022.

With the divestment of the businesses in Hungary, Aegon's (AEG) equity will increase by ~EUR 400M in Q1 2022, of which ~EUR 375M will be recognized as a book gain, based on its balance sheet position on Dec. 31, 2021.

In November 2020, Aegon (AEG) agreed to sell its insurance, pension, and asset management businesses Central and Eastern Europe for EUR 830M.