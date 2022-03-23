Rezolute gains with success in mid-stage study for hyperinsulinism therapy
- The clinical-stage biotech, Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) has added ~37% in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing data from its Phase 2b RIZE study of RZ358 in congenital hyperinsulinism (excessive level of insulin hormone).
- According to the results, RZ358 was found to be safe and tolerable, and the human monoclonal antibody led to highly significant improvements in hypoglycemia in patients, the company said.
- Rezolute (RZLT) plans to disclose the data in an oral presentation at an upcoming medical congress in 2Q 2022.
- “We are very encouraged by the results and are looking forward to moving the program into Phase 3,” Chief Executive Nevan Charles Elam said.
- Rezolute (RZLT) has inked a license agreement with Emeryville, California-based biotech XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), to develop and commercialize RZ358 for all indications.