Berkshire Grey introduces robotic system for autonomous ecommerce autobagging
Mar. 23, 2022 7:29 AM ETBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) is rising 3.4% premarket after the firm introduced its new Robotic Pick and Pack with Identification (BG RPPi) system, which now includes advanced auto-identification and item manipulation technology, for touchless eCommerce autobagging.
- BG RPPi for eCommerce Autobagging is an AI-enabled robotic system that leverages advanced machine learning to automate picking individual items and intelligently packing them directly into polybag, polyfilm, and sustainable packaging machines, thereby increasing throughput capacity without adding additional labor.
- The system identifies individual order items in real time using advanced auto-identification and item-specific robotic manipulation technology.