Berkshire Grey introduces robotic system for autonomous ecommerce autobagging

Mar. 23, 2022 7:29 AM ETBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) is rising 3.4% premarket after the firm introduced its new Robotic Pick and Pack with Identification (BG RPPi) system, which now includes advanced auto-identification and item manipulation technology, for touchless eCommerce autobagging.
  • BG RPPi for eCommerce Autobagging is an AI-enabled robotic system that leverages advanced machine learning to automate picking individual items and intelligently packing them directly into polybag, polyfilm, and sustainable packaging machines, thereby increasing throughput capacity without adding additional labor.
  • The system identifies individual order items in real time using advanced auto-identification and item-specific robotic manipulation technology.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.