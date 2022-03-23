AYRO GAAP EPS of -$0.94 misses by $0.02, revenue of $2.68M beats by $0.02M
- AYRO press release (NASDAQ:AYRO): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.94 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.68M (+67.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.02M.
- “Despite supply chain disruptions and continued impact from the coronavirus epidemic, we enjoyed record revenue in the fourth quarter, driven by record unit deliveries of the Club Car Current LSEV, formerly called the 411x,” commented AYRO CEO Tom Wittenschlaeger. “We continue to be a leader in the LSEV market, and, as I have mentioned previously, we continue to expect record revenue and unit deliveries again in the first and second quarters of 2022."