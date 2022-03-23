4D pharma stock soars 56% as drug combo meets efficacy goal early in kidney cancer group

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) said its drug MRx0518 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda met the main efficacy goal early in patients with kidney cancer group in Part B of a phase 1/2 study.

The ongoing study is being conducted in heavily pre-treated metastatic patients with solid tumors who have previously experienced clinical benefit on prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy and developed progressive disease.

The company said Part B of the study has to date enrolled 20 patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), of which four out of the first 16 evaluable patients have achieved clinical benefit, each having achieved at least six months of stable disease.

MRx0518 was seen to be safe and well tolerated.

The British drugmaker added that to date, Part B of the trial has enrolled 47 patients of up to a total of 120 patients with RCC, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

“Today’s results in renal cell carcinoma, meeting the predefined primary efficacy endpoint early in this difficult to treat population, marks another important step forward for MRx0518 and the increasing importance of the microbiome in cancer treatment,” said 4D pharma's Chief Scientific Officer Alex Stevenson.

The company said it plans to discuss next steps regarding the development path of MRx0518 and a potentially pivotal study in patients with ICI-refractory RCC.

4D pharma noted that it will continue to recruit patients into the ongoing study of MRx0518 and Keytruda in RCC and the three tumor groups, with potential expansion into other types of ICI resistance.

LBPS +55.92% premarket to $7.28