Mogo rallies on record Q4 revenue amid subscription & services revenue growth
Mar. 23, 2022 7:39 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) trades 15.2% higher premarket after it reported record revenue of C$17M (+70% Y/Y) led by subscription and services revenue growth accelerates to 135% Y/Y to C$10.7M.
- Subscription and services revenue for 2021 increased 80% to C$34.4M, exceeding guidance range.
- Mogo's total member base in FY21 increased by ~64% from prior year; digital payments subsidiary, Carta, increased payment processing volume 58% Y/Y; MogoWealth ended the year with AUM of ~C$320M.
- "During Q4, we launched our first version of MogoTrade – the centerpiece of our digital wealth strategy. We expect this will be an important driver of member growth and engagement as we move towards a full launch of this product in 2Q22," Founder and CEO David Feller commented.
- Adj. EBITDA loss of C$3.7M in Q4 compared with positive Adj. EBITDA of C$1.1M in year ago quarter.
- Net loss increased to C$29.6M in Q4 compared to net loss of C$2.8M in year ago quarter mainly led by a C$22M non-cash loss on revaluation of our derivative purchase warrants in Coinsquare amid recent broader market declines in crypto valuations.
- The company ended the quarter with combined cash, digital assets and investments of C$193M compared to C$30.6M in prior year.
- Outlook: In FY22, Mogo is expecting total revenues of C$75 to C$80M and an improving adj. EBITDA as a percentage of revenue in 2H22.
- The company announced a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to C$10M of shares.
- Mogo announced the formation of Mogo Ventures to manage its existing investments in strategic partners and companies that support Mogo's ecosystem.
- It will also manage its portfolio of legacy investments, including its investments in Hootsuite, Blue Ant Media and Alida, with a focus on monetizing these investments.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, the investment portfolio is of $18.1M, digital assets of $1.7M and investment in Coinsquare of $103.8M; portfolio excludes warrants held in Coinsquare.