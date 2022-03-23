Astec agrees to acquire MINDS Automation Group

Mar. 23, 2022 7:41 AM ETAstec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to acquire MINDS Automation Group (MINDS), a leader in plant automation control systems and cloud-based data management in the asphalt industry.
  • Financial terms of the transaction is not disclosed.
  • MINDS, headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, has locations in the US, UK, France, and Belgium.
  • MINDS CEO Pierre Vidaillac and the leadership team will stay with Astec to support the advancement of our automation and controls technology and our overall Rock to Road digital platform.
  • The company is taking advantage of its strong balance sheet to complete the acquisition and invest in its long-term profitable growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.