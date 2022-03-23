Astec agrees to acquire MINDS Automation Group
Mar. 23, 2022 7:41 AM ETAstec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to acquire MINDS Automation Group (MINDS), a leader in plant automation control systems and cloud-based data management in the asphalt industry.
- Financial terms of the transaction is not disclosed.
- MINDS, headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, has locations in the US, UK, France, and Belgium.
- MINDS CEO Pierre Vidaillac and the leadership team will stay with Astec to support the advancement of our automation and controls technology and our overall Rock to Road digital platform.
- The company is taking advantage of its strong balance sheet to complete the acquisition and invest in its long-term profitable growth.