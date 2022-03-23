Mizuho Financial selects Google Cloud to ramp up digital transformation
Mar. 23, 2022
- Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) is working with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation and innovation at its retail level, after struggling with high-profile system failures at its banking unit.
- The Japanese financial firm suffered a series of system malfunctions since February 2021, with the most recent being an ATM system failure last month, Kyodo News reported.
- "We're working with Google (GOOG) to enhance our operational capabilities, innovate across our online and mobile channels, and transform our corporate culture," said Mizuho President and Group CEO Masahiro Kihara. "Through this partnership, we will become a stronger and more resilient financial group which our customers can trust."
- Through the tech partnership, Mizuho (MFG) aims to make its products more personalized through data-driven platforms, deliver advanced financial services, modernize its systems for security and agility, and transform its corporate culture to become more innovative and better problem solvers, the company said in a statement.
