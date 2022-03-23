Alliance Data announces name change to Bread Financial
Mar. 23, 2022 7:54 AM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) announced it will now be known as Bread Financial, a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions.
- Post a multi-year transformation to streamline its business model, Bread Financial has emerged as a modern financial services company backed by technology and platform solutions that empower today’s consumer.
- Bread Financial also drives growth and loyalty for its partners through a digitally enabled, white-label product suite that includes private label and co-brand credit cards, installment loans and buy now, pay later.
- Bread Financial's parent company is now Bread Financial Holdings formerly Alliance Data Systems Corporation; two bank subsidiaries — Comenity Bank and Comenity Capital Bank — will retain their current names.
- The stock will commence trading under new ticker symbol, "BFH" on NYSE from Apr.4, 2022.