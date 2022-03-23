Flora Growth to expand European presence with Greenyard partnership
Mar. 23, 2022 7:55 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Canadian cannabis company, Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), announced on Wednesday that its JustCBD brand joined hands with German company Greenyard to open physical stores across Germany and the Czech Republic.
- In addition to the opening of stores, Greenyard will distribute JustCBD products throughout Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia, and Estonia.
- Four brick-and-mortar stores are currently under construction in Germany (2) and the Czech Republic (2). Plans are underway to open them by the end of Q2, with up to 50 additional stores expected to open by 2023.
- JustCBD operating through a multichannel approach includes a direct-to-consumer business. To expand its footprint in North America and worldwide, Flora Growth (FLGC) acquired the CBD brand in February.