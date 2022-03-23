Silence Therapeutics to get $3M from Mallinckrodt as trial application for SLN501 filed
Mar. 23, 2022 7:57 AM ETSilence Therapeutics plc (SLN)MNKKQ, MNKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) will receive a $3M research milestone payment from Mallinckrodt (OTCPK:MNKKQ) as the companies announced filing of a clinical trial application (CTA) for SLN501 targeting complement-mediated diseases.
- In July 2019, Silence and Mallinckrodt began a collaboration focused on using Silence’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform to develop siRNAs for complement-mediated diseases.
- Under the agreement, Silence is responsible for executing the development program for SLN501 until the end of phase 1, after which Mallinckrodt will take responsibility for clinical development and global commercialization.
- The phase 1 study is expected to start in H1 2022.
- "We look forward to entering into the clinic with our first product candidate, SLN501, in the first half of this year as well as progressing work on two other complement targets," said Mallinckrodt's President and CEO Mark Trudeau.