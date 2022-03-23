B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) says it has significantly increased the mineral resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit, located near the Fekola mine in Mali.

At a gold price of $1,800/oz, B2Gold estimates Anaconda's indicated mineral resource of 32.4M metric tons at 1.08 g/t gold for a total 1.13M oz of gold, and inferred mineral resource of 63.7M tons at 1.12 g/t gold for 2.28M oz of gold.

The estimate includes first time reporting of 1.13M oz of indicated mineral resources and an increase of 1.51M oz (up 196%) of inferred mineral resources since the initial estimate in 2017.

Based on the updated mineral resource estimate, the company says an open pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide selective saprolite material to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill starting as soon as late 2022.

Two weeks ago, gold futures rose to a 19-month high above $2,000/oz.