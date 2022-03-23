Petco lays out strategic priorities at investor event

Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) unveiled long-term strategies ahead of the retailer's analyst day event on Wednesday.

CEO Ron Coughlin said Petco (WOOF) is on one of the steepest growth trajectories in all of retail, supported by its position as the only fully integrated provider of pet health and wellness across products, veterinary and services, digital, and in brick and mortar channels.

The company said it plans to deepen its competitive moats through its unique and comprehensive pet health & wellness ecosystem, scale services offering by providing pet parents with unrivaled access to general and specialized health care services and leverage Petco's national pet care center network to enable differentiated fulfillment capabilities to meet customer needs. Petco (WOOF) also plans to grow its competitive advantages through the recently launched Vital Care 2.0 membership subscription program and deepening data insights. WOOF thinks it can lead the category with an enhanced merchandise offering, emphasizing premium owned and exclusive products pet parents can't get in other channels.

Petco (WOOF) also reaffirmed its FY22 guidance for revenue of $6.15B to $6.25B vs $6.2B consensus, EPS of $0.97 to $1.00 vs. $1.02 consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $630M to $645M.

Share of WOOF fell 1.07% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Petco (WOOF) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.