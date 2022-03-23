One Step Vending executes its second vertical farm order after acquiring 51% of Light Leaf Farms

Mar. 23, 2022 8:01 AM ETOne Step Vending Corp. (KOSK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • One Step Vending (OTCPK:KOSK) executes its second vertical farm order after acquiring 51% of Light Leaf Farms (LLF), increasing its current anticipated revenue for 2022.
  • The joint venture is agreed to have LLF operate the day-to-day operations on the jointly-purchased vertical farms while the Company markets and distributes the harvested produce.
  • Both, LLF and the Company, will disburse revenues divided 50/50 from all built, purchased, and leased co-owned vertical farms.
  • The Company’s second farm, a warehouse farm and first joint farm with LLF, is estimated to be operational by July 2022 with its first harvest expected early fall 2022 and is projected to yield ~$522,068 per year.
  • The additional farm will position the Company, through the Company’s 51% acquisition of E-Roots Systems, previously announced, to receive its share of the divided revenue 50/50 from the forecasted $783,101 each year.
