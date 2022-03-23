Allego skyrockets as social media buzz increases on EV charging network stock

Mar. 23, 2022 8:12 AM ETAllego NV (ALLG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) soared in premarket trading on Wednesday amid strong interest in the European electric vehicle charging network stock on Twitter and Stocktwits.

Allego (ALLG) is described as a startup that delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s (ALLG) end-to-end charging solutions are said to make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need. The company notes that the scalability of its solutions makes it the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego (ALLG) has an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe.

Shares of Allego (ALLG) traded as high as $13.40 after the SPAC deal closed last week before falling back down dramatically. In premarket action on Wednesday, Allego jumped 27.90% to $10.59.

Allego and Spartan Acquisition Corp III were highlighted in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch on March 4 for some potential share price jolts.

