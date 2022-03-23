New digital assets will require changes in laws, may need new ones, Powell says

Mar. 23, 2022

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Testifies Before Senate Committee

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

The emergence of digital currencies and stablecoins "will require changes in existing laws and regulations," said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Summit.

Not only that, the new technologies may require "new rules, laws, and frameworks" to deal with digital currencies, he said.

"There's no question that we're in a period of rapid technological change, especially in payments," he said. With the fast pace of innovation in financial target, "we don't know how they'll (digital products) will behave in time of market distress," he said. Regulators will also need to address the potential for crypto to be used in illicit transactions, he added.

Updated at 8:21 AM ET: While the Fed hasn't yet decided on whether it will develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC), Powell said that any U.S. CBDC would have to meet four requirements:

  • Ensure a user's privacy;
  • Be identity verifiable to prevent money laundering and illicit activity;
  • Be intermediated, which would lessen financial stability risks; and
  • Serve as a widely accessible means of payment; it would have to be immediately transferable.

