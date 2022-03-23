Switch may be worth $34-$38/share in a potential sale, analyst says

Mar. 23, 2022 8:16 AM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH)BX, DBRG, EQIX, DLRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Server room data center. Backup, mining, hosting, mainframe, farm and computer rack with storage information. 3d render

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) may be worth $34-$38/share in a potential sale to a strategic buyer or private equity firm after a report earlier this week that the the data-center operator is exploring a sale, according to a JPMorgan analyst.

Two of largest strategic buyers including Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX) could be interested in SWCH, JPMorgan analyst Richard Choe wrote in a note. Digital Bridge (DBRG) could also show interest, though given relative sizes a possible deal may be difficult.

"A potential take-out multiple in line with QTS or COR at 28-30x AFFOPS would provide a liquidity event at $34-38 per share and could be structured to keep management in control," Choe, who has an overweight rating and $28 price target on SWCH wrote in a note.

Switch announced in November that it's board approved a plan for the company to covert into a real estate investment trust, or REIT, like many other data-center operators. The change followed a push from activist Elliott Management, who the company said in August would get a board set, as Switch announced it was evaluating a potential REIT conversion.

Switch is one of only a handful of publicly traded data-center REITs after much consolidation in the space in recent years including CyrusOne's (CONE) $15 billion announced sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners and American Tower's (AMT) purchase of CoreSite Realty. Blackstone (BX) also purchased QTS Realty Trust for about $10 billion last year.

