Announcing positive interim results from a trial involving children aged 6 months to 6 years, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said that the company would seek regulatory authorization in the coming weeks for its COVID-19 vaccine at 25 μg as a two-dose regimen for the age group.

According to the data from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study, the mRNA-based vaccine showed a robust neutralizing antibody response and favorable safety profile in children 6 months to under 2 years and 2 years to under 6 years of age, the company said.

In both age groups, two doses of 25 µg led to a similar level of immune response to the 100 µg two-dose primary series in adults ages 18 to 25 years.

During the Omicron wave, there was a statistically significant, but lower efficacy against COVID-19 infection in line with adult data. Studies are underway for a booster dose of the vaccine mRNA-1273 and its bivalent booster candidate mRNA-1273.214 to introduce a booster shot for all pediatric populations, Moderna (MRNA) said.

"Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible,” Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said.

In the U.S., the company has also started filing for emergency use authorization of the vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years. It is also updating the EUA submission for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with additional data.

Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, branded as Spikevax, is approved in the U.S. at 100 μg dose for those aged 18 years and older.

Read: Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delayed a review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by rival Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) for children under the age of 5after the companies decided to extend the rolling submission citing the need for more data.