PharmaTher study suggests ketamine reduces dyskinesias in Parkinson’s patients
Mar. 23, 2022 8:22 AM ETPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (PHRRF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PharmaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF) reported results of a study evaluating low-dose ketamine infusion to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
- Dyskinesia are involuntary and erratic writhing movements of the face, arms, legs or trunk caused by Parkinson's medicine levodopa.
- The company said efficacy data showed that 100% of patients treated with ketamine demonstrated a reduction in dyskinesias compared to the pre-treatment baseline.
- Ketamine was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported.
- The company said that based on these results, it intends to engage the FDA to establish the next steps for a planned phase 3 study to allow for ketamine’s approval for Parkinson’s disease under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.
- PharmaTher plans to use its proprietary ketamine intravenous product KETARX, for the planned phase 3 trial.