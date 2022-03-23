PharmaTher study suggests ketamine reduces dyskinesias in Parkinson’s patients

  • PharmaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF) reported results of a study evaluating low-dose ketamine infusion to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
  • Dyskinesia are involuntary and erratic writhing movements of the face, arms, legs or trunk caused by Parkinson's medicine levodopa.
  • The company said efficacy data showed that 100% of patients treated with ketamine demonstrated a reduction in dyskinesias compared to the pre-treatment baseline.
  • Ketamine was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported.
  • The company said that based on these results, it intends to engage the FDA to establish the next steps for a planned phase 3 study to allow for ketamine’s approval for Parkinson’s disease under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.
  • PharmaTher plans to use its proprietary ketamine intravenous product KETARX, for the planned phase 3 trial.
