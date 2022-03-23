EVgo secures proposed grants for rideshare electrification in California
Mar. 23, 2022 8:28 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stated Wednesday that it has been selected to receive two regional grants from California's Energy Commission to support its direct EV partnership with Uber.
- Using the proposed award funds of over $3.6M, EVgo will develop twin public fast charging hub sites featuring 72 charging stalls within Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
- To note, 38 of the new fast charging stalls will be open for public use in high-mobility demand zones and the balance will be dedicated to fleet vehicles.
- The announcement comes just after the company's fourth quarter results, where GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats consensus by $0.38.