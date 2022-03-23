Starbucks sees union push by employees hit its hometown

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) baristas workers in a store in Seattle voted 9 to 0 in favor of joining a labor union.

The store is the seventh Starbucks-owned cafe in the United States to join the Workers United union, following five locations in Buffalo, New York and one in Mesa, Arizona. Of course, the development is notable since Starbucks (SBUX) is based out of Seattle. Overall, baristas at more than 150 U.S. locations have petitioned a federal labor board for union elections since August.

Last week, Starbucks (SBUX) Chair Mellody Hobson said the coffee giant will negotiate in good faith over a collective bargaining agreement with the union, a process that could drag on for years.

The growing union push at Starbucks arrives with Starbucks (SBUX) founder Howard Schultz back at the helm on an interim basis.

For investors, shares of SBUX have trailed the S&P 500 Index and the broad retail sector this year.