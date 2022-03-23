MBC's video streaming service to host WWE in MENA region
Mar. 23, 2022 8:32 AM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Saudi media conglomerate MBC Group is set to host WWE (NYSE:WWE) content on its video on demand (VOD) streaming service, Shahid, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
- Under the new broadcast partnership, Shahid will host all WWE premium live events, live episodes, original programming and archived content for the MENA region. The partnership kicks off with WWE's WrestleMania 38 live event on Apr. 03 and 04.
- MBC ACTION, a free-to-air television channel by MBC, will also broadcast one-hour highlight versions of WWE's live episodes each week, in addition to WWE magazine shows.
- Shahid will begin airing WWE's SmackDown live episodes from March 26, and Raw live episodes from March 29. The weekly programming will be broadcast 52 weeks a year. Shahid will launch a dedicated WWE channel featuring the complete WWE Network archive available to stream on-demand.
- Earlier this month, WWE expanded a partnership with A&E