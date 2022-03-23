Cybersecurity exchange traded funds have come front and center as markets evaluate the heightened geopolitical tensions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, four ETFs stepped into the spotlight amid news from the FBI, as they warn organizations against Russian hackers.

Four funds in focus: The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR), ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK), Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), and the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Cyber funds fell early in 2022, part of the general market sell off that marked the first couple months of the year. However, since Russia invaded Ukraine, they have each seen a strong upside push as investors remain wary of Vladimir Putin’s motives.

Since the start of the war on Feb. 24, CIBR is +19.4%, HACK +15.7%, BUG +16.5%, and IHAK +14.5%.

Of the four funds, CIBR is the largest and most liquid, with $6B assets under management. Meanwhile, IHAK is the smallest with $615M under its belt.

CIBR is also the most expensive, with a 0.60% expense ratio. In this category, CIBR is tied with HACK, which has the same 0.60% cost structure. IHAK is the cheapest at 0.47%. BUG falls in the middle with a 0.50% expense ratio.

On the year, between all four funds, investors have poured in over $578M, with the bulk of the flows going to CIBR and HACK as they have taken in $450.78M and $101.93M, respectively in 2022.

From a broader view, see how CIBR, HACK, BUG, and IHAK have performed against each other over a one-year trading period.