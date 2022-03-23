Cintas Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.25, revenue of $1.96B beats by $50M

Mar. 23, 2022 8:34 AM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cintas press release (NASDAQ:CTAS): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $1.96B (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • CEO comment: "We are increasing our financial guidance. We expect our fiscal 2022 fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion and diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.54 to $2.74. Our fourth quarter fiscal 2022 effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.2% compared to a rate of 19.4% for last year's fourth quarter. The expected higher effective tax rate is anticipated to negatively impact fiscal 2022 fourth quarter diluted EPS guidance by approximately $0.14 and diluted EPS growth by approximately 560 basis points. Our financial guidance includes share buybacks through March 22, 2022 but does not include the impact of any future share buybacks."
  • Consensus estimate for 4Q22 revenue is $1.96B and EPS is $2.64.
