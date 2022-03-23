Rani Therapeutics begins phase 1 trial of oral hormone drug RT-102 for bone disorder
Mar. 23, 2022 8:36 AM ETRani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) began a phase 1 study of RT-102, an oral formulation of the human parathyroid hormone analog PTH(1-34), to treat osteoporosis, delivered via RaniPill capsule.
- Osteoporosis is a disorder that causes bones to become weak and brittle. PTH is one of the treatments. The company said current forms of PTH(1-34) require daily self-injections.
- The company said the first person was administered RT-102 in the phase 1 trial, which is being conducted in Australia in healthy adult women volunteers.