Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stepped into the spotlight in Wednesday's pre-market trading, as disappointing guidance sparked investor concern. Poshmark (POSH) also saw selling amid worries about its outlook.

Elsewhere, a public offering of common stock weighed on shares of Piedmont Lithium (PLL). At the same time, the sale of a stake in a fintech investment gave a lift to Opera (OPRA).

Decliners

Adobe (ADBE) suffered pre-market selling pressure in the wake of its quarterly report, sending the stock lower by about 3%.

The design software maker beat expectations in its latest quarter. However, the company issued a soft outlook for its current quarter. The firm predicted revenue of $4.34B, below the $4.4B that analysts were projecting.

Poshmark (POSH) also lost ground in pre-market trading after providing disappointing guidance along with its Q4 results. Shares of the online marketplace dropped 9% on the news.

POSH reported mixed results for Q4, with a wider-than-expected loss, despite revenue that climbed 22% from last year. For Q1, the company targeted a top-line figure between $86M and $88M, below the nearly $91M that analysts were looking for.

In other news, Piedmont Lithium (PLL) dropped more than 9% before the opening bell, dragged lower by a public offering of stock. The company priced the offering of 1.75M shares at $65 a share, representing a discount of more than 13% compared to Monday's closing price.

Gainer

Opera (OPRA) was a winner in pre-market action, climbing 2% after the company sold its stake in Nanobank. The firm received $127.1M from an unnamed private equity buyer in exchange for its 42.35% interest in the fintech.

