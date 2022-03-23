Novocure gets green light to continue late-stage ovarian cancer trial
Mar. 23, 2022 8:38 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- An independent data monitoring has recommended that a phase 3 trial of Novocure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFs) for ovarian cancer should continue following an interim analysis.
- The analysis showed that an increase in sample size is not necessary and the committee recommended that the trial continue to a final analysis.
- The primary endpoint of the INNOVATE-3 trial, which is examining TTFs in combination with paclitaxel for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, is overall survival. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, objective response rate, and severity and frequency of adverse events.
