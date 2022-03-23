Enerpac Tool Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.01, revenue of $136.6M beats by $8.68M
Mar. 23, 2022 8:37 AM ETEnerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Enerpac Tool press release (NYSE:EPAC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $136.6M (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $8.68M.
- CEO comment: “Factors such as the stronger US Dollar, which accounts for roughly half of the impact to our new net sales guidance, continued inflationary pressures, continued supply chain disruptions as well as greater supply chain difficulties resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and, to a lesser extent product sold directly into Russia which has been suspended to comply with sanctions, have caused us to revise our full year sales guidance, to a new range of $560 to $580 million. While we have some potential tailwinds that could help support growth, we remain cautious. We continue to expect incremental EBITDA margins*** of 35% to 45% excluding the impact of foreign currency.”