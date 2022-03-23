Business Warrior acquires award-winning marketing agency, Helix House

  • Business Warrior (OTCPK:BZWR) has announced its acquisition of Helix House, an Arizona-based award winning marketing agency.
  • Helix House is on track to continue this momentum and projects full-year 2022 revenues to increase by 25% vs. 2021.
  • The acquisition brings major momentum to Business Warrior’s growing suite of marketing and lending solutions.
  • The value of the deal at closing is $2.25M, with $1.2M in cash and the remaining in restricted common stock.
  • The acquisition also includes an earn out opportunity based on revenue growth, which could bring the total value of the transaction up to $4.75M
