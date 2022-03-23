Business Warrior acquires award-winning marketing agency, Helix House
Mar. 23, 2022 8:37 AM ETBusiness Warrior Corporation (BZWR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Business Warrior (OTCPK:BZWR) has announced its acquisition of Helix House, an Arizona-based award winning marketing agency.
- Helix House is on track to continue this momentum and projects full-year 2022 revenues to increase by 25% vs. 2021.
- The acquisition brings major momentum to Business Warrior’s growing suite of marketing and lending solutions.
- The value of the deal at closing is $2.25M, with $1.2M in cash and the remaining in restricted common stock.
- The acquisition also includes an earn out opportunity based on revenue growth, which could bring the total value of the transaction up to $4.75M