Hyzon Motors slumps in early trade on widening net loss amid lower than expected revenue
Mar. 23, 2022 8:39 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) reported 87 in Hyzon Q4 fuel cell electric vehicles delivered, which exceeded its vehicle delivery guidance of 85 vehicles provided in August 2021; total contract value for these deliveries was $19.6M which includes $13.6M in contract value to be collected over 5 years.
- For Q4, the company revenue stood at $5.1M, total operating expenses of $43.8M and net loss attributable to Hyzon of $28.6M, resulting in basic and diluted loss per share of $0.12 compared to net loss of $13.4M leading to loss per share of $0.08.
- Revenue came in lower than expected due to geographic and product mix shift to Asia.
- R&D expenses saw a significant increase to $7.5M from $1.3M in prior year quarter while SG&A also rose to $16M from $13.4M.
- The company reported increased backlog to $287M, an increase of 246% from July 2021 levels; backlog as of Mar. 22, 2022 includes $224M non-binding MoUs and $63M firm orders, includes $92M MoU and $9M firm order with Shanghai HongYun and $115M MoU from Geesink MoUs in which number of units and commercial terms have not yet been agreed upon are excluded from its backlog.
- EBITDA stood at -$31.8M while adj. EBITDA stood at -$36.7M.
- As of Dec.31, the company reported a cash balance of $445.1B.
- HYZN shares trades 10.7% down premarket.