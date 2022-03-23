Hyzon Motors slumps in early trade on widening net loss amid lower than expected revenue

Mar. 23, 2022

EV charging station for electric car in concept of alternative green energy

Fritz Jorgensen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) reported 87 in Hyzon Q4 fuel cell electric vehicles delivered, which exceeded its vehicle delivery guidance of 85 vehicles provided in August 2021; total contract value for these deliveries was $19.6M which includes $13.6M in contract value to be collected over 5 years.
  • For Q4, the company revenue stood at $5.1M, total operating expenses of $43.8M and net loss attributable to Hyzon of $28.6M, resulting in basic and diluted loss per share of $0.12 compared to net loss of $13.4M leading to loss per share of $0.08.
  • Revenue came in lower than expected due to geographic and product mix shift to Asia.
  • R&D expenses saw a significant increase to $7.5M from $1.3M in prior year quarter while SG&A also rose to $16M from $13.4M.
  • The company reported increased backlog to $287M, an increase of 246% from July 2021 levels; backlog as of Mar. 22, 2022 includes $224M non-binding MoUs and $63M firm orders, includes $92M MoU and $9M firm order with Shanghai HongYun and $115M MoU from Geesink MoUs in which number of units and commercial terms have not yet been agreed upon are excluded from its backlog.
  • EBITDA stood at -$31.8M while adj. EBITDA stood at -$36.7M.
  • As of Dec.31, the company reported a cash balance of $445.1B.
  • HYZN shares trades 10.7% down premarket.
