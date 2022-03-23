One of the two black boxes containing data from Monday's crash of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) flight that killed 132 passengers and crew has been found in a "heavily damaged" condition, according to Chinese state media.

The found black box was voice recorder, the official Xinhua News Agency just reported.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it appointed a senior air safety investigator to the China-led investigation, and that representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and CFM - the joint venture between GE and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) that manufactured the engines on the crashed plane - will serve as technical advisors.

Noting the "very unusual" descent profile - the plane plunged more than 25K feet in about two minutes after cruising at 29K feet - not enough evidence has been obtained to begin eliminating any possible causes, aviation safety consultant John Cox told WSJ.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) grounded the rest of its 737-800 fleet after the crash, although other airlines around the world continue to fly the jet.

Boeing shares recovered part of Monday's sharp initial losses, rising 2.7% in Tuesday's trading.