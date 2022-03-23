BP up to buy at Morgan Stanley - Russia risk priced in, buyback not
Mar. 23, 2022 8:44 AM ETBP, EBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Morgan Stanley raised its rating on BP (BP) from hold to buy Tuesday after the close, with analyst Martijn Rats saying that Russia risk is priced in, but the buyback is not.
- On distributions, the analysts believes BP (BP) is receiving credit for its dividend (4.6% yield), but not its buyback capacity; Morgan Stanley believes BP (BP) will repurchase ~6.2% of shares outstanding in 2022, for a total shareholder return of 10.8% (highest amongst peers).
- Martijn also notes the Company has largely walked back 2020 investor day commitments; with management recently saying production will not be left to decline indefinitely, and that the energy transition will focus on 5 core areas.
- Separately, the bank downgraded ENI (E) to hold, as management appears unwilling to increase the dividend on the back of higher oil prices, with the existing distribution policy capped at $61 oil.
- RBC upgraded BP (BP) to buy around the exact time Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Russia risk was broadly priced into shares.