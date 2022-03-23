GTX issued two patents from USPTO
Mar. 23, 2022 8:45 AM ETGTX Corp (GTXO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GTX Corp (OTCPK:GTXO) has been issued two new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
- U.S. patent number 11,272,761 is now the 4th patent to be issued in the GPS SmartSole family and U.S. patent 11,272,313 is now the 6th patent to be issued in the Comm Protocol family.
- The SmartSole patent 761 covers proprietary ways to protect and manufacture a GPS electronic module, including the inductive charging unit inside an orthotic insole.
- “By adding this new patent with an open ongoing continuation, it should greatly enhance the strength and value for future licensing agreements,” stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.