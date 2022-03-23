Investors are criticizing JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon over a multibillion-dollar technology spending plan, as well as the lender's move last year to enter the U.K. retail banking market, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times Wednesday.

In February, JPM investors told Dimon and his leadership team that the bank was not providing enough detail about its technology spending plans, the Financial Times reported, citing three people who attended a meeting in Florida. Moreover, large shareholders are concerned with the bank's plans to increase spending on new projects in 2022 by 30% to nearly $15B, of which the largest proportion is directed towards technology, according to analysts and people close to the matter.

“I’ve not talked to one investor globally that has disagreed with our conclusion that JPMorgan needs to provide better transparency on where, why and when they will spend this record amount,” Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo told the Financial Times.

Furthermore, the bank needed to elaborate on its move into the competitive U.K. retail banking market with its digital retail bank, the people told the Financial Times. Note that the retail bank provides products and features for customers in the U.K. through a mobile app using the Chase brand. “The uncertainty is pretty high [about the UK retail banking push]. I don’t think they’ve provided a lot of metrics to judge success at this point,” one of JPM's largest shareholders told the Financial Times.

People close to JPM told the Financial Times that they intend to give more detail on its plans at an investor day scheduled for later this year. Despite concerns over big JPM's spending plans, Seeking Alpha screens the bank's Profitability Grade with an "A+" rating, reflecting a better return on common equity than the sector median.

Previously, (June 17, 2021) JPMorgan Chase acquired Nutmeg to complement its U.K. digital bank.