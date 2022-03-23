XP, Hyzon Motors, Piedmont Lithium among premarket losers' pack
- GAN (GAN) -18% on Q4 earnings release.
- Aptose Biosciences (APTO) -13% on Q4 earnings release.
- JX Luxventure (LLL) -11%.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) -11%.
- Hyzon Motors (HYZN) -10% on Q4 earnings release.
- Troika Media Group (TRKA) -10%.
- Poshmark (POSH) -10% on Q4 earnings release.
- Piedmont Lithium (PLL) -9% after prices upsized stock offering at $65/share.
- Guardforce AI (GFAI) -8%.
- Kaixin Auto (KXIN) -7%.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) -7%.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings (CRXT) -6%.
- XP (XP) -6%.
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) -6%.
- Puxin (NEW) -6%.
- Qudian (QD) -5%.
- Q&K International Group (QK) -5%.