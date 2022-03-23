Demand Brands inks deal with Sun Supply for 180K lbs of cannabis annually
Mar. 23, 2022 8:50 AM ETDemand Brands, Inc. (DMAN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Demand Brands (OTCPK:DMAN) entered a significant supply agreement with Sun Supply on Mar. 17.
- The deal secures 180K lbs annually of cannabis flower for DMAN to sell through its retail and wholesale distribution channels and is expected to increase top line revenues by as much as $258M per annum for DMAN.
- Sun Supply is the exclusive operating tenant for GHP Holdings, which is developing a 300-acre site in Southern California to build a campus that will comprise of 5.7M sq. ft. of pharma grade greenhouses and production facilities.
- First phase consists of 500K sq. ft. greenhouse, which will yield up to 180K lbs of AA and AAA grade flower annually.
- GHP plans to expand the campus to an additional 3M sq. ft. of greenhouses and 1M sq. ft. of production facilities.
- First phase requires a total capitalization of $245M.
- GHP and DMAN are in talks to provide DMAN an option to make a preferred equity investment into the first phase with an option to acquire an interest in the real estate.
- DMAN is currently in talks with capital groups to raise the investment.
- GHP invested over $15M into the first phase of this project, which is now permit ready.