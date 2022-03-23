Movado Group's Swiss subsidiary amends licensing deal with Hugo Boss Trade Mark Management

Mar. 23, 2022 8:51 AM ETHugo Boss AG (BOSSY), MOVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Vanity Fair And FX"s Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

  • MGI Luxury Group (MGI), a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary of American watchmaker Movado Group (NYSE:MOV), has amended its licensing deal with Hugo Boss Trade Mark Management (OTCQX:BOSSY) (the licensor).
  • The license has been expanded beyond watches to also include BOSS-branded jewelry.
  • Changes have been made to the royalty rates and other amounts payable by MGI under the deal. Sales minima and minimum marketing and advertising expenditures have been specified through the new terms.
  • Furthermore, new pricing has been established for sales by MGI to the licensor and its affiliates. Movado has also agreed to guarantee MGI's financial obligations.
  • Additionally, the license period has been extended until Dec. 31, 2026, subject to certain rights of MGI to extend for an additional five years upon satisfaction of specified conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.