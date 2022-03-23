Movado Group's Swiss subsidiary amends licensing deal with Hugo Boss Trade Mark Management
Mar. 23, 2022 8:51 AM ETHugo Boss AG (BOSSY), MOVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MGI Luxury Group (MGI), a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary of American watchmaker Movado Group (NYSE:MOV), has amended its licensing deal with Hugo Boss Trade Mark Management (OTCQX:BOSSY) (the licensor).
- The license has been expanded beyond watches to also include BOSS-branded jewelry.
- Changes have been made to the royalty rates and other amounts payable by MGI under the deal. Sales minima and minimum marketing and advertising expenditures have been specified through the new terms.
- Furthermore, new pricing has been established for sales by MGI to the licensor and its affiliates. Movado has also agreed to guarantee MGI's financial obligations.
- Additionally, the license period has been extended until Dec. 31, 2026, subject to certain rights of MGI to extend for an additional five years upon satisfaction of specified conditions.